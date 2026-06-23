Panel led by retired judge to prepare draft for Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a committee headed by a retired high court judge to examine the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam informed the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The UCC will be implemented after receiving the report, he added. “The Maharashtra government is positive about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The chief minister has given his nod to form a committee led by a retired high court judge to prepare a UCC draft. Once it is submitted, the UCC will be implemented,” Kadam said. He was replying to a calling attention motion raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devyani Farande over the instances of triple talaq in Nashik district.

Earlier, Farande had claimed that despite the Centre banning it, triple talaq instances are on the rise. She said she has received complaints from three Muslim women regarding threats, violence and triple talaq.

Demanding to know the state government’s stand on polygamy, Farande asked if UCC will be brought in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “Assam has banned polygamy. Will Maharashtra do the same?” she asked.

In response, Kadam added that once UCC is brought, the ban on polygamy will be included. “The government is not against any religion or an individual. The UCC will be applicable to every individual, irrespective of their religion,” he said.

NCP MLA counters

During the discussion, ruling NCP MLA Sana Malik countered Farande, asking whether only Muslim women are suffering from the violence and whether polygamy was in existence in Islam alone? “I want to inform that only instant talaq has been banned and not triple talaq,” she said.

Malik’s remarks drew support from the Opposition, even as BJP MLAs said that the state will be governed by the Constitution and not by any religious scripture. The exchange sparked a commotion within the Assembly, with members engaging in heated exchanges.

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Kadam informed the Assembly that in 2024, around 42 cases of triple talaq were registered, where 152 arrests were made. In 2025, he said, around 39 cases were registered, leading to 95 arrests. “It shows that the practice is still in existence and needs to be tackled using the law,” said Kadam, assuring swift action against the accused.

The minister maintained that the government is not against any religion but is interested in extending help to women, irrespective of their religion.

When it all began

Days after passing the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the previous budget session in March 2026, the state government had indicated that it has started moving towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra, on the lines of Uttarakhand.

Then deputy chairperson of legislative council, Neelam Gorhe had directed several departments, including Law and Judiciary, General Administration, Home, and Women and Child Welfare, to submit replies about the UCC.

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In December 2022, then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Constitution empowers states to decide on implementing a UCC. “Every state will have to make a decision regarding it. Maharashtra, too, will think about it at the right time,” he said at a press conference.

The issue gained political traction in 2023 when the Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded the introduction of a UCC Bill in the state.

In December 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

In February 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state to pass a UCC law governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships. However, following multiple petitions, the state’s Home department submitted an affidavit in October 2025 ,proposing amendments addressing privacy concerns by dropping Aadhaar-based authentication, and revisiting provisions such as disclosure requirements for live-in relationships and the registrar’s authority to inform parents or guardians of those under 21.

In April this year, the Gujarat government passed the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 in the Assembly. In May 2026, Assam Assembly too passed the UCC bill. Madhya Pradesh also has begun the process for the same and the draft is being prepared.