Panel led by retired judge to prepare draft for Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra

Demanding to know the state government’s stand on polygamy, Farande asked if UCC will be brought in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat

Written by: Alok Deshpande
4 min readMumbaiJun 23, 2026 10:19 PM IST
uniform civil codeEarlier, Farande had claimed that despite the Centre banning it, triple talaq instances are on the rise. She said she has received complaints from three Muslim women regarding threats, violence and triple talaq. (Representational image/File)
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The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a committee headed by a retired high court judge to examine the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam informed the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The UCC will be implemented after receiving the report, he added. “The Maharashtra government is positive about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The chief minister has given his nod to form a committee led by a retired high court judge to prepare a UCC draft. Once it is submitted, the UCC will be implemented,” Kadam said. He was replying to a calling attention motion raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devyani Farande over the instances of triple talaq in Nashik district.

Earlier, Farande had claimed that despite the Centre banning it, triple talaq instances are on the rise. She said she has received complaints from three Muslim women regarding threats, violence and triple talaq.

Demanding to know the state government’s stand on polygamy, Farande asked if UCC will be brought in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “Assam has banned polygamy. Will Maharashtra do the same?” she asked.

In response, Kadam added that once UCC is brought, the ban on polygamy will be included. “The government is not against any religion or an individual. The UCC will be applicable to every individual, irrespective of their religion,” he said.

NCP MLA counters

During the discussion, ruling NCP MLA Sana Malik countered Farande, asking whether only Muslim women are suffering from the violence and whether polygamy was in existence in Islam alone? “I want to inform that only instant talaq has been banned and not triple talaq,” she said.

Malik’s remarks drew support from the Opposition, even as BJP MLAs said that the state will be governed by the Constitution and not by any religious scripture. The exchange sparked a commotion within the Assembly, with members engaging in heated exchanges.

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Kadam informed the Assembly that in 2024, around 42 cases of triple talaq were registered, where 152 arrests were made. In 2025, he said, around 39 cases were registered, leading to 95 arrests. “It shows that the practice is still in existence and needs to be tackled using the law,” said Kadam, assuring swift action against the accused.

The minister maintained that the government is not against any religion but is interested in extending help to women, irrespective of their religion.

When it all began

Days after passing the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the previous budget session in March 2026, the state government had indicated that it has started moving towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra, on the lines of Uttarakhand.

Then deputy chairperson of legislative council, Neelam Gorhe had directed several departments, including Law and Judiciary, General Administration, Home, and Women and Child Welfare, to submit replies about the UCC.

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In December 2022, then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Constitution empowers states to decide on implementing a UCC. “Every state will have to make a decision regarding it. Maharashtra, too, will think about it at the right time,” he said at a press conference.

The issue gained political traction in 2023 when the Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded the introduction of a UCC Bill in the state.
In December 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

In February 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state to pass a UCC law governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships. However, following multiple petitions, the state’s Home department submitted an affidavit in October 2025 ,proposing amendments addressing privacy concerns by dropping Aadhaar-based authentication, and revisiting provisions such as disclosure requirements for live-in relationships and the registrar’s authority to inform parents or guardians of those under 21.

In April this year, the Gujarat government passed the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 in the Assembly. In May 2026, Assam Assembly too passed the UCC bill. Madhya Pradesh also has begun the process for the same and the draft is being prepared.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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