Ramdeo Tyagi, ex-Mumbai Police top cop, dies of cancer

He was joint CP (Crime) during the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai. (Representational)

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Ramdeo Tyagi died on Thursday morning at Hinduja Hospital where he was being treated for cancer. He was 80.

The 1964-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer served as joint commissioner of police (Crime) and commissioner of Mumbai Police before heading the National Security Guard in 1997. He retired as Director of NSG in October that year.

He was joint CP (Crime) during the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai and was indicted by the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission of Inquiry for his role in an operation during the rioting. On January 9, 1993, Tyagi had led a police party that fired upon and killed nine Muslim men in a building housing the Suleman Usman Bakrey on Mohammed Ali Road.

The one-man commission of inquiry found Tyagi and other policemen, who were part of the operation, guilty of “excessive and unnecessary firing”, resulting in the deaths. An FIR was registered against Tyagi and 18 others in 2001 by a Special Task Force on charges including murder and attempt to murder.

Two years later, Tyagi and nine others were discharged by the trial court, which agreed with his contention that he had not fired a single bullet and there was no evidence to frame charges against the police personnel. The order discharging him was confirmed subsequently by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in 2011. Seven accused policemen continue to face trial in the case.

A year after he retired, Tyagi had set up a private security company called Tiger Guard Private Limited. He also wrote self-help books and yoga guides. His last book, ‘Success Unlimited: Using Power of Subconscious Mind’, was released in 2018 by former Tripura Governor D Y Patil.

