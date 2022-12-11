scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Two youngsters dead in bus accident

Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Somnath Gharge said that the Chembur based Mayank coaching classes had organised a picnic to Lonavla for its students.

An officer said that they are currently trying to find out the reason behind the incident. (Representational/File)
TWO TEENAGERS who were part of a group of 48 students and teachers of a coaching classes in Chembur passed away after their bus overturned in Khopoli on the old Mumbai Pune highway late Sunday evening. While the rest of the occupants of the luxury bus that was returning from Lonavla sustained minor injuries, two youngsters Hitika Khanna (17) and Raj Mhatre (16) passed away.

Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Somnath Gharge said that the Chembur based Mayank coaching classes had organised a picnic to Lonavla for its students. While returning from Lonavla on Sunday evening around 8, when the bus was coming down a ghat near magic point in Khopoli, it overturned to the right side.

As a result, students and two teachers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Khopoli and Lonavla. While the other students did not sustain major injuries the two deceased succumbed to the injuries they sustained.

An officer said that they are currently trying to find out the reason behind the incident. Based on our findings we will decide the further course of action. Sources said an FIR was likely to be registered in the case.

More from Mumbai

An officer said that due to the incident, there was also a lot of traffic that has accumulated. They had to move the bus to one side before traffic movement on the highway would resume.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 11:30:52 pm
