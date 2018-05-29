Two years on, no leads into the death of Vile Parle homemaker

NEARLY TWO years after Vile Parle resident, Vimala Kariya (47), was found murdered in her home at Sapna building in Kukuvadi, the police are yet to make a breakthrough. With not much hope left, the family said, it would be a miracle if the culprit is nabbed.

On September 10, 2015, Kariya’s help knocked at her door, but no one answered. She fetched a spare key from Kariya’s relatives, staying in the same building. When she opened the door, she found Kariya’s body lying in a pool of blood. The post-morterm report submitted by Cooper Hospital stated that Kariya was attacked with a sharp object and her body bore injury marks, including a stab in the stomach. However, with the building not having a security guard or CCTV camera, investigators drew a blank.

“The victim was stabbed and her throat was slit subsequently. Preliminary assessment of the crime scene indicated a struggle between the victim and the accused. Strangely, no one in the neighbourhood heard her screams,” said an official. “The accused knew that the building has no security guards or CCTV cameras,” added the official. Investigators are also probing the role of an insider. “The killer was aware of the daily routine of the victim and her kin. At the time of the murder Kariya’s husband, Nagjibhai, was at his Borivli-based stationery shop and her sons were at work. He was aware that Kariya is known to open the door without looking through the safety hole. These details are only known to an insider,” said the

official.

During the course of the probe, the police had visited Kariya’s native place in Gujarat twice but the visits didn’t yield any result. In February 2016, the Crime Branch joined the probe. The victim’s son, Ankur, also tweeted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Twitter handle: @CPMumbaiPolice my mother was killed 4 months ago in Parle but Parle police say we have no clue yet. He had also tweeted about not getting a copy of the post-morterm report. “For a month after my tweets, the police intensified their probe. Few inquiries made but fizzled out after a few months. Instead of investigating all the possible motives and angles, they ask us if we suspect anybody. We did share a couple of names but those weren’t probed thoroughly,” Ankur Kariya told The Indian Express.

“While cash amounting to Rs 35,000 was stolen from our home, the gold kept next to it was untouched. This shows it wasn’t a case of robbery but a cold-blooded murder. We have lost hope and, if they indeed nab the culprit, it would be nothing short of a miracle,” said Ankur.

