Two years on, 22-year-old arrested for attacking parents with hammer, killing mom

Nalasopara police arrested one Janmesh Pawar (22) in Kolkata, two years after the latter allegedly killed his mother and grievously injured his father. He was working as the manager of a hotel in the eastern metropolis.

Police said that Janmesh used to stay with his parents in a flat at Imperial Tower, Patankar Park in Nalasopara (West). They added that Janmesh’s parents were very protective of him as he was their only child but Janmesh wanted to live separately and pursue his career. At the time when the crime was committed, Janmesh was pursuing a graduation degree.

The cops said that Janmesh had invested Rs 1 lakh in the share market and lost all the money, and he received a scolding from his father over this issue. Consequently, in a fit of rage, he attacked his parents with a knife, screwdriver and an iron hammer when they were asleep. His mother died in the attack and his father suffered serious injuries.

Pawar fled from the spot with Rs 20,000 cash and reached Vadodara. From there he travelled to Delhi, UP, Nepal and again to Delhi. He finally settled down in Kolkata where he worked as a manager in a hotel. Incidentally, he did not have to change his identity or looks, police said.

“As he was fluent in English and good at computers, he used to get jobs as cashier and manager in hotels. None of his employers suspected that he was on the run. We finally arrested him based on technical evidence,” Vilas Supe, a senior inspector at Nalasopara police station, said. “After receiving specific information, we traveled to Kolkata and nabbed him. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till September 25,” assistant police inspector Amol Talekar said.