Two years after it was proposed, Mumbai opens first detention centre for illegal foreign nationals

Nearly two years after it was first mooted and months after being described as “almost ready”, the state’s first ‘sthandbadhata kendra’ (detention centre) in central Mumbai has finally become operational. The facility, located in Bhoiwada, began functioning two weeks ago and currently houses around 40 Bangladeshi nationals awaiting deportation.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that the centre remained unused due to a bureaucratic deadlock over its management, even as police struggled to accommodate detainees who could not be jailed as they were not facing criminal charges. In 2025, police detained and deported 1,058 Bangladeshi nationals, many of whom were temporarily housed in police station rooms. “On March 26, the facility that can house nearly 80 people was made operational; it was taken over by the Social Welfare department with security provided by the Maharashtra State Security Force within the compound and a constable outside the two-storey structure that has 20 rooms each floor with two bunk beds on either sides,” a senior officer said.