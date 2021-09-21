Two women held at Mumbai airport for smuggling in 4.95 kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore

The Mumbai airport customs has arrested two foreigners for smuggling at least 4.95 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore into the country, said an official familiar with the case.

The arrested mother-daughter duo was traveling from Johannesburg to Mumbai through Doha by Qatar Airlines. Both had come on the pretext of lung cancer treatment in India, said sources. The heroin, according to the agency, was concealed in the cavities of their trolley bags.

This is one of the biggest seizures of drugs smuggled through the airport by individuals. Typically, passengers trying to smuggle drugs do not carry more than two kilograms at a time, said officials.

According to customs officials, the two passengers were promised $5000 per trip for smuggling heroin to India.

The two accused were produced before a court after their arrest and were sent to judicial custody till October 5.

“Customs authorities are further investigating to find out the actual recipients and others involved in the drug racket in India,” said the official.