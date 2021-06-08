scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Two women found hanging from tree in Murbad taluka, suicide suspected

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 8, 2021 11:59:08 pm
BODIES OF two women, aged 18 and 19, were found hanging from a tree in a forested area at Murbad tehsil in Thane district, the police said Tuesday. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.

Dattatreya Borate, police inspector of Murbad police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said the victims, who were cousins, may have ended their lives and no foul play had been found in the preliminary probe.

According to the police, the incident took place at Potgaon forest near Kelni Adivasi pada in Murbad. The women, who lived in the same neighbourhood at Kelni Pada, had gone to the forest on June 4, and had been missing since then, police said. Their family members had submitted a complaint with the police and a search was on when a few villagers spotted their bodies hanging from a tree in the forest on Monday and alerted the police.

The police said the bodies were in a semi-decomposed state and were sent to the J J Hospital for post mortem. “During our inquiry, it has been revealed that one of the women was going through an ailment and was depressed because of that. The other woman was had left the house in a feat of anger after a fight over fetching water from a well every day,” a police officer said.

