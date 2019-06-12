Two wild elephants enter Gadchiroli, injure forest guard

Toggle Menu
A file photo of the tusker, which inhabits Goalpara forests, and is named ‘Laden’ for “leaving people paralysed in fear”.
A forest guard was injured by two wild elephants that entered Gadchiroli from Chhattisgarh. (File)

A forest guard was injured by two wild elephants that entered Gadchiroli from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. “The elephants, one of them with tusks, were seen at 8 am near Kochinara village in Korchi tahsil. Since there are no wild elephants in this part of the state, a large crowd gathered to see them. But the elephants got disturbed by the crowd, and pushed one of our forest guards, who was injured. He has been hospitalised,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest Niranjan Vivarekar.

Vivarekar added, “The elephants apparently crossed over from Manpur Mohalla area of Chhattisgarh. They are at least 2 km from Kochinara village and we are keeping vigil. We will keep monitoring their movements to decide on the course of action,” said Vivarekar.

