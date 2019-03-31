Mumbai: Two wanted in over 10 cheating cases held

THE THANE Police Crime Branch Saturday arrested two men wanted in more than 10 cases of cheating across Thane and Mumbai. The men used to cheat electronic and electrical goods suppliers by faking their identity, said police.

Advertising

The accused have been identified as 50-year-old Puranchand Jain and 48-year-old Bhumaram Kumhar.

“They targeted big suppliers of electrical and electronics goods, including LED bulbs and other household appliances,” said an officer from Thane Police Crime Branch.

According to the police, the men used to call electrical shops, claiming to be from a big shop in the area. “They would place a big order and promise payment on delivery. They would then call the shop owners, whose identity they had faked while placing the orders. They would request the shop owners to keep a consignment of electric goods that would reach their shop for some time,” an officer said

Advertising

After the consignment was delivered, the accused would call the delivery guys to a different address to pick the money and in the meantime would transport the consignment away, police said. “They had managed to cheat 11 such shops in Andheri and Borivali and had even targeted shops in Chitalsar in Thane. Multiple FIRs have been registered against them in various police stations,” said a senior officer.

They were arrested from their house on Saturday, police said. “We have alerted other police stations. They have been remanded in our custody till April 2,” said the senior officer.