Two undertrials escape from court premises, picked up at CST

Mumbai Police has caught two men, booked under MCOCA, who escaped on Monday from Esplanade Court after throwing mud in the eyes of escorting constables. The police said the two accused, Abbaz Khan (29) and Raj Chavan (29), were produced in Esplanade Court during which the duo went to the toilet to answer nature’s call.

An officer from Azad Maidan police station said, “The duo, instead collected mud from a flower pot near the toilet and threw it into the eyes of the escorting policemen. They then fled from the court premises.” The constables, who are posted with the local arms department of Mumbai police, intimated Azad Maidan police station. The police station is on the ground floor of the same building.

Teams were instantly dispatched after which the two fugitives were nabbed from CST railway station. They were about to board a long distance train, said the police. Following the arrest of the two who had been booked under MCOCA, a separate case was registered with Azad Maidan police in connection with the escape bid, said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App