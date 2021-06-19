Mumbai: Two TV actors held for theft at Royal Palms

June 19, 2021 1:00:16 am
The Aarey police on Wednesday arrested two small-time television actors for allegedly stealing Rs 3.28 lakh from a guesthouse at Royal Palms in Goregaon (East).
Senior Inspector Nutan Pawar confirmed the development. The police said Surbhi Shrivastav (29) and Mohsina Shaikh (19) lived on rent in Vashi and were unable to find work due to the lockdown.
On May 19, they had gone to visit a person who runs a guesthouse at the ‘diamond’ building in Royal Palms. The duo allegedly stole Rs 3.28 lakh from the room of Fatima Sayyed, one of the guests staying in the building, and fled.
However, their presence near Sayyed’s room was caught on CCTV cameras in the building. “We traced them and recovered Rs 50,000,” said Sub-Inspector Ulhas Kolam of Aarey police.
