Two students returning from US arrested for carrying souvenir bullets

The Sahar police arrested two students at the CSMT International Airport Friday for carrying three 9 mm bullets as souvenirs in their bags. The students, who are from Tamil Nadu, had returned from the US and landed in Mumbai to catch another flight to Tamil Nadu.

The accused, Praveen Kanakraja, 22, from Theni and Sibu Sadasivam, 22, from Coimbatore, were studying business administration at a US university and during their stay there, they had visited a certain Open Pay Firing club to learn shooting. They had taken three bullets as souvenirs from there.

During a security check at CSMT airport, a bullet was found in Kanakraja’s bag and two in Sadasivam’s bag. The Sahar police was alerted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), after which an FIR was registered against them under the Arms Act.

They were arrested and produced before a magistrate court and the police requested their custody for four days. Their lawyer, advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, argued before the court stating, “My clients kept the bullet by mistake. They are innocent students.” The court sent them to police custody till September 6 for further probe.