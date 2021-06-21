Mumbai: Two specialised hospitals for Thane district on the cards

THANE DISTRICT will soon get two specialised hospitals in the coming years, with the public health department set to convert the Thane civil hospital into a super-specialty centre and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to start a cancer facility in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and a private trust.

The cancer hospital can begin its basic services as early as this year-end. The 500-bedded hospital, under planning for two years, will function in a tri-party agreement between the Thane corporation and the Jito Trust, which will look into construction and technical aspects of the facility, and Tata Memorial Hospital, which will handhold in medical care and provide training to staff and doctors.

In the first phase, the hospital will provide treatment for head and neck cancer, breast cancer and daycare services. In the second phase, with skilled manpower and better facilities, it plans to expand into a full-fledged cancer hospital. It will cater to patients from Thane, Nashik and districts beyond Nashik.

“The hospital will be housed in a Rustomjee building in Thane, currently a Covid care centre. The process to shift out patients is on as Covid-19 cases have reduced. We will convert this building into a cancer hospital, and an additional building is already under construction,” said Dr Shailesh V Shrikhande, deputy director and head of cancer surgery at TMH.

The cancer hospital will have eight radiotherapy units to boost limited radiation oncology facilities in India and start a daycare for chemotherapy patients. A residential campus for staff will be created as well.

In 2019, then health minister Eknath Shinde had announced the project. Shinde is now Thane’s Guardian Minister. Government officials said Maharashtra will issue a government resolution this week, announcing the new cancer hospital.

Dr Shrikhande said the understanding is that the new Thane hospital will be run on the TMH model where 40 per cent patients will receive

treatment at subsidised rate. Its day-to-day functioning will be handled by the Jito Trust and the TMC.

Tata hospital in Parel, currently, records close to 80,000 new cancer patients every year. The hospital has been trying to decongest its Mumbai facility by setting up branches across India. In Navi Mumbai, the ACTREC centre will add 900 more beds in three years, a new cancer hospital on the Haffkine premises will have 550 beds.

The public health department is hopeful to begin demolition of the 574-bedded Thane civil hospital this year and start construction of a super-specialty hospital on its premises. An official from the Directorate of Health Services said the new hospital has a budget of Rs 350 crore and has been delayed due to the pandemic.

“We will retain one old building to run limited medical services in the civil hospital. Some facilities like gynaecology will be shifted to the nursing training centre near the mental hospital during the construction phase,” a senior state official said.