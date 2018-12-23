Two sell same flat to different buyers, held

Two men have been arrested for selling a MHADA flat in Vikhroli to two buyers and giving them forged sale documents.

Arvind Khedsiya (38) and Harish Jain (38) were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday.

The police said that a few weeks ago, the complainant, who had been staying in a rented home in Vikhroli since 2015, approached Khedsiya and Jain, who claimed to know top MHADA officials. They offered to help the complainant secure a home in a new building that the agency had constructed in Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar.

“Khedsiya created forged documents to show that he was the owner of the flat and offered to sell it to the complainant,” said a police officer.

The complainant was asked to pay Rs 23 lakh to the men, the police said. They also handed him ownership certificates on the MHADA letterhead. However, when the complainant went to take possession of the flat earlier this week, he found another man staying there.

“The complainant found that the accused had sold the flat to the occupant for Rs 15 lakh and given forged sale documents to both of them,” said the officer. The complainant then got a case of cheating and forgery lodged at Vikhroli police station against the accused.

Jain is alleged to have deposited the money paid by both the buyers into bank accounts opened using forged identity documents.

On Friday, a team of the crime branch’s property cell, lead by Assistant Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, arrested Khedsiya and Jain from their homes in Kandivali and Girgaum, respectively.

“Khedsiya had previously been booked in a drug-related offence in Pune. He has two other cases registered against him by the Mumbai Railway Police. Jain was arrested in Mumbai in 2015 for cheating people on the pretext of helping them acquire MHADA flats,” the officer said. The accused were produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded them to police custody till December 26.