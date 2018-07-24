Two security guards booked for decamping with cash, jewellery

Police said that Shah was in Lonavala with his family when the incident took place. (Representational Image) Police said that Shah was in Lonavala with his family when the incident took place. (Representational Image)

TWO SECURITY guards have been booked for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Borivali East and fleeing with cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 51 lakh. The men also allegedly took away the building’s CCTV camera recording machine in an attempt to erase evidence.

The accused have been identified as Kishor Shah, a guard at Oasis Apartments in Daulat Nagar and Janak, who guards Ravi Kunj, the neighbouring building. On July 15, the two allegedly went to the terrace of Oasis Apartments and then used ropes to climb down to a sixth-floor apartment owned by Amit Shah, a jeweller.

Police said that Shah was in Lonavala with his family when the incident took place. The watchmen allegedly removed the bathroom windowpanes to enter the flat. “Shah had stored Rs 45 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh in cupboards in his bedroom. On the way out, the duo also took away the digital video recorder of the building’s CCTV cameras,” said an officer from Kasturba Marg police station.

“The watchman was aware that Shah’s home would be empty, as he had helped load luggage into his car in the morning when the family was leaving for Lonavala,” the officer added. Shah came to know of the theft when the building’s secretary contacted him to notify him about the break-in. He rushed to Mumbai and lodged a complaint with the police the same day.

Residents only suspected that the security guards might be involved after noticing that both had not been seen since the theft took place and could not be contacted, police said. An officer at Kasturba Marg police station said that a hunt is underway to locate the two watchmen. They have been booked on charges of house-break, burglary and destroying evidence under the IPC.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App