Two Russian nationals barge into twin tower complex in Mumbai’s Tardeo, arrested for trespassing

The Mumbai police arrested two Russian nationals late on Monday for allegedly trespassing into the high-profile twin tower complex of The Imperial in Tardeo, officers said. The two allegedly barged into the society as they wanted to record a stunt video.

The men were identified as Maksim Shcherbakow, 25, and Roman Proshin, 33. According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Monday. “The two Russians were stopped while entering. However, they pushed the security guard and went inside,” senior police inspector Vivek Shende of Tardeo station said.

The two went to the 58th floor, but as the doors to the emergency exit were locked, they returned to the main gate. In the meantime, the security guards had informed the police, following which a team was sent and the men were taken to the police station.

The officers soon found that Shcherbakow and Proshin had planned to perform a stunt on the exterior part of the building. “They wanted to record the stunt and probably post them on social media,” said a police officer.

“A case was registered on Monday night under sections pertaining to trespassing and the two were arrested,” Shende added.

In April 2021, two Russian nationals were caught performing a stunt at the Bandra-Worli sea link and investigators are verifying whether Shcherbakow was involved in it.