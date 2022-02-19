Mumbai: Two RPF men, two others booked for hitting trio alleging trespass

The Government Railway Police in Dombivali has registered a case against two Railway Protection Force jawans and two others for allegedly assaulting three men grievously, and the trio have in turn been booked by the RPF on charges of trespass, drunkenness and obstructing duty.

According to the first complaint, around 10.30 pm on February 15, Nagesh Mohite, 36, a Dombivali resident who works in a bar, was on his way home with his neighbour Ganesh More and friend Sagar Kamble. They were passing through the Thakurli railway yard taking a shortcut home. As two RPF jawans objected saying they were not authorized to enter the yard, Mohite asked the jawans to take action against some transgender people that he said were engaged in “some illegal activities” there. Mohite said this enraged the jawans and one of them allegedly caught on his shirt’s collar and abused him. As Mohite and his friends tried to run away, the jawans and the two others followed them and allegedly beat them up with sticks.

In the attack, Mohite sustained an injury on his nose and three of his teeth were broken. He has five stitches on his forehead and is now in hospital. The assailants allegedly damaged his mobile phone, gold chain, silver ring and bracelet also.

“Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered on Thursday against two RPF men and their two aides. No arrest is made, because we need to verify all the facts before taking action,” said Mukesh Dhage, senior inspector of the railway police. The accused have been charged under Sections 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapon), 325 (grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The two “aides” were wearing military trousers, according to Mohite.

When contacted, RPF senior divisional security commissioner Jitendra Shirvastava told The Indian Express, “The man was drunk when he approached the jawans. He was creating nuisance and abusing our men. Further they were trespassing. On February 16 we registered a FIR against them under Sections 145 (drunkenness or nuisance), 146 (obstructing railway servant in his duties), 147 (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railway Act at the Dombivali RPF police station. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact sequence of events. We will also investigate if anyone from the RPF were at fault.”