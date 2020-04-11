Two nurses test positive at Dadar’s Shushrusha hospital

In Mumbai, six hospitals have been shut in the last one week. (Representational Photo) In Mumbai, six hospitals have been shut in the last one week. (Representational Photo)

Two nurses, aged 27 and 42, at Dadar’s Shushrusha hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have directed the hospital to stop taking in any new patients and quarantine 28 other nurses.

The hospital has also closed its outpatient department (OPD).

“We have advised the hospital to get all the nurses tested at their own cost privately,” said a civic official. A period of 48 hours has also been given to the hospital to discharge all existing patients.

In another incident, an 83-year-old Dadar man tested positive on Friday, taking the total number of patients from the area to six. Travel history, if any, is being investigated and high-risk contacts of the patient are being traced, the official added.

At least 67 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and Class IV employees, have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the city.

In the last one week, nurses and health workers from Wockhardt hospital, Jaslok hospital, Breach Candy hospital, Bhatia hospital in South Mumbai, Sai hospital in Chembur, and Hinduja hospital in Khar have been exposed to coronavirus.

The hospitals have been declared containment zones.

