scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Two Nigerians arrested for ‘trying to smuggle in 2.9-kg cocaine’

Officials suspected that the two passengers may have concealed the NDPS substances inside their bodies. They were produced before court and permission to conduct medical examination was sought.

"It tested positive for cocaine," said an officer."It tested positive for cocaine," said an officer.
Listen to this article
Two Nigerians arrested for ‘trying to smuggle in 2.9-kg cocaine’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.9-kg cocaine into the country. DRI officials said the seized cocaine is worth Rs 29.76 crore in the international market and the narcotics substances were concealed in 167 capsules that the two arrested persons had ingested.

According to DRI officials, they had received a tip-off that two persons from Nigeria were planning to smuggle cocaine in large quantities to India. “We were also told that the two persons were travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa,” said an officer. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The two suspected passengers were then intercepted by the team of DRI officers on Friday, following which they were searched but the DRI officials could not find anything.

Also Read
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...
Former Sena corporator booked for ‘possessing disproportionate assets’
Mumbai News Live Updates: Hailstorms flatten crops in parts of north Maha...
Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evid...

Officials suspected that the two passengers may have concealed the NDPS substances inside their bodies. They were produced before court and permission to conduct medical examination was sought. “We got permission from the court. Their medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance,” said a DRI official. The two passengers later purged 167 capsules over the period of three days. The substances that were wrapped in those capsules were tested with the help of NDPS kit.

“It tested positive for cocaine,” said an officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 02:27 IST
Next Story

Four more arrested from Kolkata in MBBS aspirant fraud case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close