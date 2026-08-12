Two new links: How Mumbai’s commute changes from Thursday

For commuters in the city, Thursday will bring two infrastructure additions that could make a noticeable difference to daily journeys: the extension of Metro Line 2B to Chembur and the final stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) connecting the Western Express Highway (WEH) directly with Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Metro extension brings Metro 2B within walking distance of the Chembur suburban railway station. The SCLR extension, meanwhile, removes a missing road link between the WEH and BKC, allowing motorists to avoid the congested Vakola junction and the Kalanagar detour.

The Chembur station is the sixth station on the operational eastern end of Metro Line 2B, extending the service from Diamond Garden.

On its own, the addition of one station may appear modest. Its significance lies in where it is located.

The station is around 200 metres from Chembur railway station and about 100 metres from the V N Purav Marg monorail station. This puts three modes of transport metro, suburban rail, and monorail within a short walking distance of one another.

For a commuter arriving in Chembur by suburban train, Metro 2B will provide another option for continuing the journey towards areas served by the metro. Similarly, commuters from the eastern suburbs can use the metro to reach Chembur and switch to suburban rail services instead of relying entirely on road transport.

This interchange potential is particularly important because the currently operational eastern section of Line 2B is relatively short. The first phase, between Mandale and Diamond Garden, opened in April. With Chembur now added, the line gains a more useful connection with Mumbai’s existing public transport network.

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The larger Line 2B corridor is planned to eventually run from Mandale to DN Nagar, passing through BKC. Once the remaining sections become operational, the line is expected to provide a much stronger east-west public transport connection across the city.

SCLR: The missing road link

For motorists, the more immediate change will come at the western end of the SCLR.

The 1.4-km final extension will directly connect the WEH at Vakola with Bharat Nagar in BKC. A motorist approaching from the WEH will be able to take the elevated link towards BKC instead of negotiating the Vakola junction and then taking the existing Kalanagar route.

The extension comprises a 500-metre, four-lane elevated carriageway and another 900 metres of two-lane entry and exit ramps.

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The importance of this relatively short stretch comes from the gap it closes.

The SCLR was conceived as an east-west corridor linking the city’s two major north-south arteries the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. But the absence of a direct connection to the WEH meant traffic still had to funnel through local roads and congested junctions, particularly around Vakola, Santacruz and Bandra East.

The new extension completes the 10.88-km SCLR corridor and provides a more direct route into BKC.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the extension is expected to reduce travel time by up to 35 minutes.

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The bigger benefit could be the traffic it takes away from roads around Vakola, Kalina and Bandra East. Vehicles heading to BKC from the western suburbs will have an elevated alternative instead of entering the local road network.

Two projects that will change the commute

Metro Line 2B: Diamond Garden to Chembur

What opens: Chembur station, the sixth station on the operational eastern end of Metro Line 2B, extending the service from Diamond Garden.

Why Chembur matters: The station brings metro, suburban rail and monorail within a short walking distance, creating an important interchange point.

Chembur railway station

Around 200 metres from the metro station

V N Purav Marg Monorail station

Around 100 metres from the metro station

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How commuters benefit

• Easier interchange between metro and suburban rail

• Monorail connectivity within a short walking distance

• More travel options for commuters from the eastern suburbs

• Better access to Chembur and onward journeys towards south Mumbai

• Makes the currently operational eastern stretch of Metro 2B more useful

What comes next

Metro 2B will eventually run from Mandale to DN Nagar, passing through BKC and creating a much larger east-west public transport corridor.

SCLR: WEH to BKC

What opens: 1.4 km final extension

Route:

Western Express Highway

↓

Vakola

↓

Elevated SCLR extension

↓

Bharat Nagar, BKC

What it replaces

WEH to Vakola congestion to local roads to Kalanagar detour to BKC

What commuters get

WEH to direct elevated link to BKC

Project details

500 metres: Four-lane elevated carriageway

900 metres: Two-lane entry and exit ramps

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Expected benefit: Up to 35 minutes reduction in travel time, according to MMRDA

The direct link is expected to reduce traffic pressure on Vakola, Santacruz, Kalina and Bandra East.