Two Nagpur BJP leaders expelled

TWO city BJP office-bearers, one of them vice president of the Nagpur unit, were expelled from the party following an audio tape of a purported telephone conversation between them that became public.

The audio tape, put out on social media on Friday, was of a purported telephonic conversation allegedly between Jaihari Singh Thakur, city unit vice president and Abhay Tidke, executive committee member, before Lok Sabha elections counting day.

The expulsion was ordered on Wednesday.

In the tape, the two individuals in conversation are heard being critical of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The two were also heard praising the Congress.