Two Mumbai colleges declare 1st list for admissions, mark drop in cut-offs

The KC and HR College, which are now part of HSNC University, declared their first merit list on Tuesday, becoming the first Mumbai colleges to do so. The cut-off score in almost all courses has seen a considerable drop from that of last year. According to the colleges, this is a result of the beginning of admission process though CBSE and ISC results haven’t been declared. Most city colleges will declare their first merit list on Wednesday.

For traditional commerce (B Com), which is the most sought-after course in HR College, the first merit list cut-off has dropped to 93.5 per cent from last year’s 97per cent. At KC college, the commerce cut-off has dropped from 96.2 per cent to 93 per cent. Similarly, in case of professional courses too, the cut-off has dropped by a few percentages.

“This year, we have begun admissions without students from CBSE and ICSE boards, who generally have higher scores. As per regular trends, these scores would have been in our third merit list,” said HR College principal Dr Pooja Ramchandani, adding that this is phase I of the admissions and there will be a separate merit list once the remaining two boards declare their class 12 results.

At HR as well as KC college, 30-40 per cent seats are kept reserved for students coming from these two boards.

“We have taken the decision based on statistical record of admissions from the past few years,” said Dr Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, and principal, KC College. Dr Bagla also shared how there is no B Sc course merit list this year as most seats are filled with in-house admissions and for the remaining seats, admissions will be done after all the results are out.