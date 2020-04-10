Mumbai: Two more nurses test positive in Wockhardt hospital

Nurses attached with the Wockhardt hospital said the two nurses, who tested positive Thursday, were already under quarantine. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar) Nurses attached with the Wockhardt hospital said the two nurses, who tested positive Thursday, were already under quarantine. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)

Two more nurses of Wockhardt hospital have tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, taking the count of infected staffers to 56. The south Mumbai-based hospital has the highest number of infected staffers in the state. At least 67 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and class IV employees, have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai.

Nurses attached with the Wockhardt hospital said the two nurses, who tested positive Thursday, were already under quarantine. The hospital was declared a containment zone on March 28 after a BPT employee tested positive and infected two nurses. The nurses, who live in the same hostel and share a bus to reach the hospital, reportedly passed on the infection to other staffers.

On Tuesday, all staffers were moved out of Wockhardt hospital to other government hospitals as there were no doctors to treat them. The hospital has refused to comment over the fresh cases.

With the drastic rise in infection among healthcare workers, the BMC issued a circular on April 6 for all private hospitals to provide N-95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and gloves to all staffers in a hospital, especially to health workers posted for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The circular was issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. All private hospitals have been directed to provide transportation facility to nurses, class IV employees and its doctors.

TC Jibin, state president of United Nurses Association, however, said several private hospitals are refusing to inform infected nurses. “Nurses are being told they tested negative and are put on treatment,” Jibin said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.