Two more Mumbai policemen die of Covid, toll climbs to 18

Two more Mumbai policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of police personnel having succumbed to the viral infection in Mumbai to 18 and the state to 28.

So far, more than 1,500 Mumbai policemen have tested positive for the infection of whom 533 have recovered and 1,758 others have been asked to observe home quarantine.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gajanan Koli, 53, posted at Santacruz station, was on patrolling duty when showed symptoms for the virus on May 28, officials said. “He was present on duty on May 27, however, the next day as he started have breathing problems and was subsequently admitted at Sion hospital,” a police officer said, adding that the resident of Sion Koliwada was tested positive later.

“He was being treated at the hospital when his health worsened Monday afternoon and he died,” the officer added. Koli’s wife and daughter have been put under quarantine.

A 49-year-old police constable, Vikram Jadhav, posted at Malad traffic division also succumbed to the infection Monday. The Navi Mumbai resident was on home quarantine after one of his relatives had tested positive for Covid-19. “On May 15, Jadhav, too, started showing symptoms and underwent a test. He was undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Navi Mumbai, but on May 21, when his reports confirmed him to be positive for the coronavirus, Jadhav was shifted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri,” an officer said.

“On Monday, his health started deteriorating and at 6.20 pm he was declared dead,” the officer added. The constable is survived by his wife and two children.

While there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases among policemen, several of them have also recuperated and resumed work as well, a senior IPS officer said. JJ Marg and Dharavi police stations, the officer said, are the two worst-affected police stations in the state where 44 and 32 policemen, respectively, have tested positive for the infection. “At least 42 from JJ Marg police station have recovered of whom 30 have re-joined work. At Dharavi station, 31 policemen have recovered and 16 of them have also resumed service,” the officer added.

