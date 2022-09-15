scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Two more minors booked for murder of disabled boy at children’s home

One ‘minor’ boy booked earlier turns out to be 21-year-old man, arrested

Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police said he was detained in 2021 for trying to commit a theft at a Mulund bank. “He was addicted to drugs and committed the crime to fund his addiction.

Almost a month after a 16-year-old specially-abled boy was beaten to death inside a children’s home in Mumbai, two more 16-year-old boys have been booked by the police, taking the number of persons against whom an FIR of murder has been lodged to six.

The police said that one of the four previously booked boys, who they initially believed was 17 years of age, is not a minor. With his school leaving certificate showing that he is in fact 21 years old, he was arrested last week.

Meanwhile, the police have booked two more minors. After seven eyewitnesses told the court that they were involved in the alleged murder, the two 16-year-olds boys were detained last Friday and sent to a remand home. “We believe that one of those two boys is an adult. We are trying to verify his age and once it’s confirmed, he shall also be arrested,” said an officer.

The deceased was lodged at the children’s home on August 6 after he was found loitering in the streets. As per protocol, he was sent to the home, where he was lodged in the Covid-19 isolation room along with 23 other new inmates for 14 days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The police said that on August 16, the boy defecated inside the room and started playing with it. As the room started smelling, the six boys allegedly manhandled him. The minor was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The police came to know about the sequence of events after scrutinising CCTV camera footages. A case of murder was registered and the four boys were presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which sent them to a remand home. “The CWC had instructed us to verify their age,” the officer said. During inquiry, the police came to know that the 17 year old accused is in fact 21 years of age. The police said both the parents of the accused, a Class IV dropout, are dead. “When we approached his school, we came to know that his birth date is January 11, 2001,” said the officer. The police then took his custody from the remand home and arrested him. Following this, he was sent to judicial custody by the court.

The police said he was detained in 2021 for trying to commit a theft at a Mulund bank. “He was addicted to drugs and committed the crime to fund his addiction. After he completed his punishment, the remand home consulted an NGO, which works in the deaddiction field, and sent him there… He underwent counselling for 17 months,” said the officer.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He was subsequently transferred to the children’s home in the first week of August and while he was completing his 14-day quarantine period, he, along with the other inmates, he killed the boy, the officer added. “He had also committed a theft in 2019. He had stolen some scrap along with other boys to buy drugs. He was detained and lodged in a remand home,” said the officer.

More from Mumbai

A seventh person has also been booked in the case but on charges of negligence. He was the security guard, who was responsible for taking care of the minors lodged at the Covid-19 isolation room in the facility.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:08:29 am
Next Story

A new auction record for Jangarh Singh Shyam and his indigeous art

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement