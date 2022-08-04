Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider

THE DISPUTE over unpaid dues between residents of Chembur-based Siddharth Colony and Adani Electricity has seen two FIRs being registered against 28 people. The FIRs filed Tuesday charge these residents with procuring electricity illegally. Earlier this year, their electricity supply was cut by Adani Electricity for alleged non-payment of dues for over 15 years. The company provides electricity to around 3,500 houses in the colony.

The FIRs have been registered at the Chembur and Deonar police stations and the residents have been booked under sections of the Electricity Act. Over the past year, 20 FIRs have been registered concerning electricity theft in Siddharth Nagar.

The issue has been ongoing since 2005 when some developers who promised to develop the area under the SRA scheme told residents that they would pay their electricity and water bills. Residents said that since they did not receive any notices from the electricity provider then, they assumed their bills were cleared.

However, action was taken against them in 2019 after Adani Electricity took over. Residents claim that it was then they realised that their bills had not been paid since 2005. A senior police officer said, “People from Siddharth Colony have told us that while the majority of them have cleared the dues, a small number have still not paid.”

Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “To protect the interest of our consumers, we take action as prescribed under the law.”