scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider

The FIRs have been registered at the Chembur and Deonar police stations and the residents have been booked under sections of the Electricity Act. Over the past year, 20 FIRs have been registered concerning electricity theft in Siddharth Nagar.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 1:31:28 am
Mumbai electricity power, Adani electricity, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai, Indian ExpressThe issue has been ongoing since 2005 when some developers who promised to develop the area under the SRA scheme told residents that they would pay their electricity and water bills.(file)

THE DISPUTE over unpaid dues between residents of Chembur-based Siddharth Colony and Adani Electricity has seen two FIRs being registered against 28 people. The FIRs filed Tuesday charge these residents with procuring electricity illegally. Earlier this year, their electricity supply was cut by Adani Electricity for alleged non-payment of dues for over 15 years. The company provides electricity to around 3,500 houses in the colony.

The FIRs have been registered at the Chembur and Deonar police stations and the residents have been booked under sections of the Electricity Act. Over the past year, 20 FIRs have been registered concerning electricity theft in Siddharth Nagar.

The issue has been ongoing since 2005 when some developers who promised to develop the area under the SRA scheme told residents that they would pay their electricity and water bills. Residents said that since they did not receive any notices from the electricity provider then, they assumed their bills were cleared.

However, action was taken against them in 2019 after Adani Electricity took over. Residents claim that it was then they realised that their bills had not been paid since 2005. A senior police officer said, “People from Siddharth Colony have told us that while the majority of them have cleared the dues, a small number have still not paid.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More from Mumbai

Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “To protect the interest of our consumers, we take action as prescribed under the law.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:31:28 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement