Two more dolphin carcasses found on Mumbai beaches

Three days after a humpback dolphin’s carcass washed up at Cuffe parade, two more dolphin carcasses were found in Mumbai, on Thursday.

The carcasses of two ocean humpback dolphins, 4-ft and 5-ft in length, washed ashore at Reti-bunder in Mahim and Haji Ali respectively on Thursday morning. “The cause of the death will be cleared after the autopsy,” said an official from the Mangrove Foundation.

Dolphins are endangered aquatic mammals, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. In the recent past, dolphin sightings have increased along the city’s coastline.

A carcass of a 7-ft humpback dolphin had washed ashore at the beach in Cuffe Parade on Monday. Following complaints from residents, the range forest officer and volunteers from the state forest department’s mangrove cell visited the spot. Last July, an 8-ft-long humpback dolphin had washed ashore Bhayander.