Two more city hospitals shut: Bhatia hospital, Hinduja in Khar

In Mumbai, over 65 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees, have tested positive for coronavirus. In Mumbai, over 65 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two more hospitals were shut on Wednesday following concerns over possible infection of staff after two patients tested positive for COVID-19. In Mumbai, six hospitals have been shut in the last one week.

After a 76-year-old woman tested positive at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, the hospital authorities have starting testing staffers who came in the contact with the patient. The BMC said no new patient will be admitted to the hospital until further notice. The civic body has located 14 high-risk contacts of the 76-year-old patient.

Bhatia Hospital in South Mumbai was declared a containment zone by the BMC after a patient tested positive. A civic official said the male patient was shifted from Wockhardt hospital to Bhatia hospital after Wockhardt was shut down. The hospital has quarantined 45 staffers who worked on the same floor where the patient was admitted. Their swabs were taken on Wednesday, results are expected by Thursday.

Dr R B Dastur, medical director, Bhatia Hospital, said the patient was admitted for some other illness. “In fact, when he was transferred he had a COVID-19 negative report. Till date, he has no symptoms of coronavirus. We tested him as a precautionary measure and last night his report came positive.”

In the last one week, Wockhardt, Jaslok and Sai hospital and, on Tuesday, Breach Candy hospital were declared containment zones. A containment zone bars entry and exit of people to limit the spread of the infection. Several hospitals have shut in South Mumbai leaving little option for patients requiring emergency treatment. In Mumbai, over 65 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees, have tested positive for coronavirus.

