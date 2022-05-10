Two MNS leaders move anticipatory bail plea against Shivaji Park FIR

Two leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday approached the sessions court with anticipatory bail application in connection with the FIR registered against them at Shivaji Park Police station. The court is likely to hear their plea on Tuesday.

The Police had last week booked Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri as well as their driver Rahul Vaishya on charges of obstructing public servant from discharging duty and causing hurt after they managed to drive away from outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence when a police team was trying to detain Deshpande as a preventive measure.

A woman constable, who was part of the police team, fell on the ground and suffered minor injury during the incident that took place around 11.20 am, police said. Deshpande and Dhuri were speaking to media persons on the loudspeaker row outside Raj Thackeray’s residence at the time.

The Shivaji Park Police officials, who were given instructions to make preventive detention and arrest MNS workers, tried to detain Deshpande and Dhuri but both the leaders, who were surrounded by mediapersons, got inside their car which Vaishya allegedly drove away from the spot.

An FIR was registered against the trio under sections 308, 353, 336, 279 and 34 of the IPC. While the police were trying to find Deshpande, he spoke to a news channel and said a false case had been registered by the police against him.

The Shivaji Park police later arrested Deshpande’s driver Rahul Vaishya for attempted culpable homicide. Vaishya was produced before a magistrate court on Friday and remanded to police custody.

The two MNS leaders on Monday filed an anticipatory bail plea in sessions court and sought protection from arrest pending hearing of the plea.