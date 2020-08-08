Two men held for ‘killing’ blind man in Nallasopara

Police said the men got offended by his interference, and attacked Mukesh Sulpatbahar and Lalita with sharp weapons before fleeing. (Representational) Police said the men got offended by his interference, and attacked Mukesh Sulpatbahar and Lalita with sharp weapons before fleeing. (Representational)

POLICE ARRESTED two men on Friday for allegedly killing a visually challenged man in Nallasopara last month, after he asked them not to shout outside his home.

The deceased, Mukesh Sulpatbahar (40), lived in a chawl at Nallasopara (East) with wife Lalita (40). According to police, the couple got disturbed due to a commotion outside their home at 11.30 pm on July 28.

“Two men were arguing with each other in raised voices. Mukesh came out of his house and asked them to keep quiet,” said Sub-Inspector Sachin Navadkar, a police spokesperson from Palghar.

Police said the men got offended by his interference, and attacked him and Lalita with sharp weapons before fleeing.

Other residents of the chawl rushed the couple to a hospital, where doctors declared Sulpatbahar dead upon arrival, police said.

A murder case was registered against two unidentified men at Tulinj police station. Lalita and other residents of the chawl identified the attackers as Umesh Joshi (26) and Pradeep Pankar (29), who work as painters in Nallasopara. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Vaskoti, detection officer at Tulinj police station, said the men were on the run for 10 days before being nabbed late on Friday.

“They kept changing their location. We received a tip-off on Friday on their whereabouts,” he said. The duo was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till August 10.

