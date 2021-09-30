Two men fire at MBMC techie’s car, none injured; FIR lodged

TWO MEN opened fire at the official car of an engineer of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Borivali (East) on Wednesday. However, the engineer and his driver escaped without injuries.

The incident took place around 6.10 pm near Omkareshwar temple near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The victim, Deepak Khambit (49), is an executive engineer with the MBMC.

After finishing his work, Khambit was returning to his residence in his official car. “His car came from Dahisar and after taking a U-turn the car was on the northbound stretch of WEH and was moving towards Borivali (west) when the accused attacked him,” said an official.

He was in the back seat when two men on a two-wheeler came near the car and fired twice at the car’s window on Khambit’s side and fled from the spot. The glass shattered but luckily the bullets did not hit him. The bikers were wearing raincoats and were wearing helmets.

Senior police officers from Mumbai Police visited the crime spot after the incident. A special team of police from the north region are investigating the case. The local crime branch unit is running a parallel probe.

An FIR has been registered with the Kasturba Marg police station on charges of murder attempt under Section 307 of the IPC and under the Arms Act against unknown accused.