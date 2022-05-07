scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Two men booked in Mumbai for sounding azaan though loudspeakers before 6 am

Complainants in both cases are policemen, and the charges include those under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 7, 2022 8:37:12 pm
Thane: Police personnel stand guard outside a mosque after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena called for agitation outside mosques, at Hajuri in Thane, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (PTI)

Police in Mumbai’s western suburbs of Bandra and Santacruz have registered two first information reports against two men on charges of sounding the azaan for early-morning prayers using loudspeakers before the stipulated time of 6 am.

In the first case, an on-duty police constable from the Bandra police station complained that he had heard the azaan being sounded through a loudspeaker at 5.15am on Thursday. It was from the Noorani Masjid at Bazaar Road in Bandra (West). The constable said Zakir Khan, a member of the mosque committee, admitted he had been informed by the police in advance of the timings fixed for using loudspeakers. Anwar Shah, 28, who gave the call to prayer was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act for allegedly flouting the Supreme Court guidelines and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Also Read |Amid Sena unease over loudspeaker row, MVA govt seeks to play it safe

A sub-inspector from the Santacruz police is the complainant in the second case. He was on duty when he heard the azaan being sounded through a loudspeaker at 5.35 am and rushed to the Muslim Kabristan Masjid on the linking road in Santacruz (West). The mosque’s president, Arif Siddiqui, applied for loudspeaker permission on April 30 and was on Monday granted permission to use loudspeakers between 6am and 10pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An FIR was registered against the mosque’s imam, Shoaib Shaikh, 30, who sounded the call to prayer through a loudspeaker. He was booked under Sections 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 131 (penalty), 33 (1) (power to make rules or regulation of traffic and for preservation of order in a public place), 33 (1) (r) (iii) (using a loudspeaker in or near any public place) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Best of Express Premium

BJP hits president, V-P poll campaign trail; among first stops, NitishPremium
BJP hits president, V-P poll campaign trail; among first stops, Nitish
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

 

More from Mumbai

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement