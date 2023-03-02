scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Two men booked for trying to trespass Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow

The sources in the Bandra police said that the incident took place in the wee hours on Thursday.

The security guard updated Shahrukh Khan’s team about the intrusion who then decided to lodge a police complaint after which one of the representatives approached Bandra police station. (Express Photo)
A case of trespassing has been registered against two men for allegedly trying to intrude at actor Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. At the time of going to the press, the police said that they have detained two men from Gujarat and were in process of arresting them.

A senior police officer said, “Between 3-4 am, the two men had somehow managed to get inside the house but they were caught by the security guards.”

The security guard updated Shahrukh Khan’s team about the intrusion who then decided to lodge a police complaint after which one of the representatives approached Bandra police station.

“A case was registered on Thursday evening following which the two young men in their early twenties were detained,” said a senior police officer.

The Bandra police who were in process of arresting them revealed that as per their preliminary inquiry, it appears that the two men are fans of Shahrukh Khan and they wanted to meet him due to which they decided to trespass.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 23:36 IST
