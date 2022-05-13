scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Two men booked for ‘raping married woman at knifepoint’

Police said they were unable to find the men described by the 19-year-old woman despite going through CCTV footage in the area

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 13, 2022 12:05:19 am
Mumbai rape news, married woman raped, Mumbai woman rape, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDCP (Zone V) Pranay Ashok said, "We have registered a rape case in the matter and investigations are on." The police will record a statement of the woman again for a detailed description of the two accused persons.

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday registered a rape case against two unidentified persons for allegedly entering the residence of a married woman and raping her at knife point a day ago.

The police said they were unable to find the men described by the 19-year-old woman despite going through CCTV footage in the area.

An officer said the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the woman was alone at her residence. While her husband had left for work, her father-in-law had gone out and she had forgotten to latch the door. In her complaint, the woman told the police that she was sleeping in the loft of her room at a chawl in central Mumbai when the two accused entered the room and locked it from inside.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“She alleged that while one of the accused gagged her and raped her, the second accused, who was relatively younger, filmed the act on his mobile phone,” said an officer. Later, when the woman’s father-in-law returned home, she told him about the assault. They approached the local police station the next day following which a rape case was registered along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?Premium
Explained: What’s causing high inflation, and where?
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
More Premium Stories >>

DCP (Zone V) Pranay Ashok said, “We  have registered a rape case in the matter and investigations are on.” The police will record a statement of the woman again for a detailed description of the two accused persons.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement