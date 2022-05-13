Two men booked for ‘raping married woman at knifepoint’

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday registered a rape case against two unidentified persons for allegedly entering the residence of a married woman and raping her at knife point a day ago.

The police said they were unable to find the men described by the 19-year-old woman despite going through CCTV footage in the area.

An officer said the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the woman was alone at her residence. While her husband had left for work, her father-in-law had gone out and she had forgotten to latch the door. In her complaint, the woman told the police that she was sleeping in the loft of her room at a chawl in central Mumbai when the two accused entered the room and locked it from inside.

“She alleged that while one of the accused gagged her and raped her, the second accused, who was relatively younger, filmed the act on his mobile phone,” said an officer. Later, when the woman’s father-in-law returned home, she told him about the assault. They approached the local police station the next day following which a rape case was registered along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

DCP (Zone V) Pranay Ashok said, “We have registered a rape case in the matter and investigations are on.” The police will record a statement of the woman again for a detailed description of the two accused persons.