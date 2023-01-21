Fiber safety ring used to dispose Sane’s remains recovered, police tell court

The two men arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly murdering MBBS student Sadichcha Sane in November 2021 and disposing her remains in the sea near Bandra Bandstand, were produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded them to police custody till January 25.

The police informed the court that a fiber safety ring that was used to dispose Sane’s remains has been recovered from lifeguard Mittu Singh, due to which charges of murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code have been added in the case.

The police said Singh has claimed that Sane died after he ended up “pushing her during a scuffle” and “hitting her head on a rock”. He has alleged that the two got into a scuffle after she objected to his “illegal” behaviour when they were seated at the rocks on Bandra Bandstand.

Singh was arrested on January 13 while his accomplice Abdul Jabbar Ansari was caught a day after for allegedly assisting Singh in disposing the remains.

On Saturday, public prosecutor M H Chowdhary told the court that the police have found evidence, due to which they needed five days of custody of the accused.

Calling Singh a hard nut to crack, Chowdhary said they are yet to establish the motive behind the murder and are trying to recover Sane’s cellphone and other belongings she was carrying on the day of the incident.

The police told the court that after Sane died, Singh wrapped her body in a life jacket and used a fiber tyre to swim into the sea with her body. He then disposed the body at a spot from where he believed it would not come to the surface, the court was told.

In their remand report, the police said they have recovered the fiber safety ring.

Defense lawyer Harshman Chavan told the court that Singh and his family had been tortured in the past and the family has lodged a complaint with the human rights commission.

Last year, the police had made Singh undergo a lie detector test but it did not yield any result. “The police have been interrogating the family for over a year now, but failed to establish anything. For seven days, the two men are in police custody but they have not found anything… why do they require more custody,” Chavan asked.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day on Saturday, Navy divers tried to locate Sane’s remains in the sea.