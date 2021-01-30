Two men arrested for molesting mentally challenged woman: Police

A 32-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly molested at Mahalaxmi Race Course by two men known to her. The accused took her to the nearby stables on the pretext of giving her a birthday present, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday. “The woman is mentally challenged and plays with children in the area. On Wednesday, she cut her birthday cake at around 8 pm at her home after which she went to play with children. The two men approached her and started talking to her,” said an officer.

The two asked her to accompany them under the pretext of giving her a birthday present. “The accused took her to a secluded area near a stable where they allegedly started touching her inappropriately,” said an officer, adding that the two even allegedly tried to remove her clothes. However, as they heard someone walking towards them, the accused escaped, the officer said.

The 32-year-old then went to her house and slept without eating her dinner. On Thursday, her sister noticed that she was not her usual self and had also skipped her meals. “Her 15-year-old sister tried talking to her but the woman did not tell her anything as the accused had threatened her. However, her sister managed to gain her confidence after which she revealed the incident. She even told her the names of the culprits,” an officer said.

The sister then told her mother who approached Tardeo police station and lodged a complaint. The police said they have registered a case under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The two were arrested on Friday.

“The woman was not able to tell us exactly what had happened. So we sent her for a medical examination,” said an officer, adding, “We are awaiting the report.”

The accused were produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody till February 1.