Two men arrested for duping woman while posing as transgender persons

Two men have been arrested by DB Marg Police for allegedly posing as members of the transgender community and cheating people of money under the pretext of conducting an occult act. The police said that the two men are both in their early 20s, hail from Buldana district and are currently residents of Kalwa. According to police, they would leave their respective houses in the morning in formal outfits and after reaching south Mumbai, the duo would change into sarees and wigs, and pose as transgenders to deceive shopkeepers, motorists and pedestrians.

According to police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Ritesh Solanki (20) and Amar Shinde (23). They were arrested from their house in Kalwa late last week.

On November 26, a 18-year-old woman identified as Rashi Singh, a complainant in the case, was on her way to her home in Grant Road. The two men, dressed as transgenders, allegedly approached her. “They performed some act, after which they demanded money from her. Before the complainant could gather her thoughts and tell them something, they asked her for her ring and she gave it to them,” said a police investigator. Later, Singh informed her parents about the incident and subsequently went to the DB Marg police station, where a case of cheating was registered. Police said a detection team was appointed to trace the culprits and during the course of the investigation, the officials scrutinised CCTV footage from the area.

“We managed to get some CCTV shots in which the two culprits could be seen. We then showed the footage to people from the transgender community in our area, who told us that the two suspects were men and did not belong to their community,” said a police officer.

“We then got in touch with one informant, who confirmed that the two suspects were men and further told us that they were staying in Kalwa,” said the officer.

The investigators sought help from Kalwa police, following which they laid a trap and arrested Solanki and Shinde. The duo have confessed to the crime and also admitted they have been committing crimes for the last one-and-a-half years, said police. “They would wear a saree and put on a wig to look like members of the transgender community, following which they would approach shop-keepers. They also demanded money from pedestrians and motorists under the pretext of performing some act,” said an officer.