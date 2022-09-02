scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Maharashtra: Two members of a family in Palghar district die by suicide

Family completes last rites without informing police, who have now initiated an inquiry to find out why the suicides took place

Two members of a family in Maharashtra’s Palghar district died by suicide. (File Photo)

Two members of a family in Maharashtra’s Palghar district died by suicide, within hours of each other, on Thursday. Seeing her son’s body, a distraught 40-year-old woman in Kandre Bhure village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kelwa police station, also died by suicide.

The incident took place around 2.30 to 3 pm on Thursday, according to the police.

The deceased Shailesh Patil, 26, used to work in a mall. He did not leave a suicide note, police said, adding that his mother Kalpana saw him dead in a field in the neighbourhood.

Kalpana’s husband and daughter did not inform the hospital or police and completed their last rites without an accidental death report being registered. The local ‘police patil’, a villager chosen by police to help in policing, had no idea about the incidents either.

“We have initiated an inquiry to find out why the suicides took place and how the family did not inform police before going ahead with the last rites,” a police official from Kelwa police station said. “We have registered a case of accidental death. Her family is saying they have no objections or complaints against anyone but we will find out why we were not informed and will take appropriate action.”

<div class=”infogram-embed” data-id=”db2bc602-88aa-4f4c-aef1-7bfc4fedce2c” data-type=”interactive” data-title=”All-India suicide helplines”></div><script>!function(e,i,n,s){var t=”InfogramEmbeds”,d=e.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(“script”);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js&#8221;,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,”infogram-async”);</script><div style=”padding:8px 0;font-family:Arial!important;font-size:13px!important;line-height:15px!important;text-align:center;border-top:1px solid #dadada;margin:0 30px”><a href=”https://infogram.com/db2bc602-88aa-4f4c-aef1-7bfc4fedce2c&#8221; style=”color:#989898!important;text-decoration:none!important;” target=”_blank”>All-India suicide helplines</a><br><a href=”https://infogram.com&#8221; style=”color:#989898!important;text-decoration:none!important;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Infogram</a></div>

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:03:04 pm
