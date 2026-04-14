Two MBA students die after suspected drug overdose at Mumbai rave six arrested

The concert, held at an exhibition ground on Saturday (April 11), was attended by an estimated 3,000–4,000 people, including several college students. (File photo/Canva)

Two MBA students from a reputed south Mumbai management college died after allegedly consuming an overdose of drugs at a rave-style music concert in Goregaon (East), prompting the Vanrai police to arrest six persons, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier.

Police said one male student died early Sunday (April 12), while a female student from the same group succumbed later that afternoon. A third student, who was in critical condition, has been shifted to Bombay Hospital and is currently stable.

The concert, held at an exhibition ground on Saturday (April 11), was attended by an estimated 3,000–4,000 people, including several college students. The deceased were part of a group of 15 students who had gone to the event.