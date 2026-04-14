Two MBA students from a reputed south Mumbai management college died after allegedly consuming an overdose of drugs at a rave-style music concert in Goregaon (East), prompting the Vanrai police to arrest six persons, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier.
Police said one male student died early Sunday (April 12), while a female student from the same group succumbed later that afternoon. A third student, who was in critical condition, has been shifted to Bombay Hospital and is currently stable.
The concert, held at an exhibition ground on Saturday (April 11), was attended by an estimated 3,000–4,000 people, including several college students. The deceased were part of a group of 15 students who had gone to the event.
Preliminary investigation suggests that some members of the group had consumed ecstasy prior to entering the venue, and alcohol was also consumed during the event. During the concert, several of them reportedly complained of uneasiness, following which they were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari and other private hospitals.
Based on the incident, the Vanrai police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 125, 125(b), 223(b), and 3(5).
Those arrested include two fellow students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with organising the concert. All six have been remanded in police custody till April 16.
Investigators are now probing how narcotics were brought into the venue and whether more individuals were involved in supplying or facilitating drug use at the event. Police said further arrests are possible as the probe continues.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More