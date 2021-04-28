Two Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police

The press note stated that more Maoist cadres may have been injured in the encounter.

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with Gadchiroli Police in the Gatta-Jambia forest in Etapalli tahsil on Wednesday morning.

According to a press note issued by Gadchiroli Police, a congregation of Maoists was reported to have been noticed in the forest. “Upon receiving the information, C60 commandos were pressed into operation. Around 7.30 am, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists after the latter started firing at the police party. The exchange of fire went on for about 30 minutes, after which the Maoists decamped. A search of the spot revealed that two of their cadres had died. Apart from their bodies, a pistol, a country-made rifle, a few explosives and a lot of daily use material was recovered from the spot,” read the press note.

The deceases Maoists were identified as Vinay Narote (31) and Vivek Narote (age not stated). They had rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively against their capture and they were involved in several offences including murders, attack on police station and encounters.

With this, the number of Maoists killed in police encounters this year so far has gone up to seven. On March 30, five Maoists had been killed in an operation in Abujmad.