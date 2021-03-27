Two major drug peddlers held, 2 kg MD worth Rs 2.10 crore seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday midnight raided the homes of two major drug peddlers who allegedly ran an organised racket in Mumbai (Representational photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Thursday midnight raided the homes of two major drug peddlers who allegedly ran an organised racket in Mumbai. Two kilograms of mephedrone and 160 grams of ephedrine worth Rs 2.10 crore were seized from their residences in Andheri (West).

The NCB also seized imported cars and foreign currency, which are said to be the proceeds received from the crime. Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director, NBC’s Mumbai zone confirmed the two were arrested on Friday and will be produced in court on Saturday. The gang allegedly sold drugs to people in the film industry, students and businessmen.

As per the NCB, the accused, Shahrukh Khan and Shadab Shaikh, are in their 20’s. Police suspect the drugs were made somewhere in Maharashtra and a probe is on to track the source.



The team raided Khan’s residence in a slum at Kasam Nagar and recovered 1.968 kg of mephedrone, Rs. 1.15 lakh in cash, foreign currency which includes Iranian rials, Polish zloty and Omani Rials, two vehicles — a Toyota Fortuner and a Hyundai i20 — and a note counting machine. “Khan, also known as Shahrukh bullet, has no other source of income and lived in slum, but was living a lavishly just by selling drugs for over two years,” said an NCB officer.

The team then raided Shaikh’s Lokhandwala residence. Shaikh is the son of Farooq Shaikh alias Farooq Batata, who police said is a known drug peddler in Mumbai. The team recovered 61 grams of mephedrone, 160 grams of ephedrine from him. The NCB said Farooq was a wanted accused in this case, and was on the run, the NCB said.



Khan was booked by Oshiwara police station in 2018 in a case of endangering lives. Shaikh was earlier booked in an NDPS case in 2018 by the state’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Thane and was presently out on bail. Shaikh runs an illegal gutka business as a cover to peddle drugs for several years now along with his father, police said.