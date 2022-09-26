Two Maharashtra ministers head to Gujarat, to study CM’s dashboard system

A delegation from Maharashtra, including state Industries Minister Uday Samant and Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar, left for Gujarat on Monday to study the Gujarat chief minister’s dashboard system for governance and project implementation. The delegation is also scheduled to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A government official said that the delegation will study the CM’s dashboard so that a similar system can be implemented in Maharashtra. “The delegation is also likely to study the system the state has to attract investors and industries,” the official added.

The move comes days after Vedanta-Foxconn’s multi-billion dollar semiconductor project slipped away from Maharashtra and went to Gujarat.

Developed in 2019, the Gujarat CM Dashboard allows the chief minister to access data from all e-governance applications in the state and monitor the same against defined key performance indicators. The dashboard collects 3000+ indicators of over 20+ government sectors from different e-governance applications daily and then integrates all the key stakeholders on a single platform.

According to officials, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the ministers and a few IAS officials to visit states to understand the various innovative schemes they have implemented and study if similar schemes could be implemented in Maharashtra.

Three different delegations, each consisting of two ministers and a few IAS officials, have been formed to visit Gujarat, Goa and Himachal Pradesh, the official added. “The delegations will meet the CMs of the states as well as the ministers of the departments concerned,” the official said.