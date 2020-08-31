Two labourers crushed to death under marble sheets

The other labourers broke the marble sheets to rescue their trapped colleagues, police said. (Representational)

Two labourers were crushed to death under marble sheets which they were unloading from a truck on the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai, police said Sunday. Each of six-ft-by-eight-ft sheets weighed at least 150 kgs, police added.

Inspector Vijay Dalvi of Powai police station said the institute had engaged a contractor, Karan Jahangir, to procure marble sheets from Rajasthan. “The sheets were meant for construction work inside the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management. The contractor had brought 25-30 sheets in the truck. Three workers had unloaded 5-6 sheets and were trying to remove the others when six sheets fell on them,” Dalvi said.

The other labourers broke the marble sheets to rescue their trapped colleagues, police said.

While Mahavir Yadav (21) and Dinesh Jahangir (42) were declared dead on arrival at the institute’s hospital, the third labourer suffered minor injuries in the incident and was discharged from hospital, police said.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating if any negligence resulted in the death of the labourers,” Dalvi said.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old biker, Baban Lohar, was killed Saturday when a BEST bus rammed into him on NM Joshi Marg at Lower Parel. Lohar was employed at a television news channel in Lower Parel and was returning home around 7.30 am after his shift ended. Police have arrested the bus driver and booked him on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

