Two killed as mob attacks family in Beed, six held

A 70-year-old man and his one-year-old grandson were killed by a mob, who assaulted them with bamboo sticks and burnt down a slum adjacent to their house near Parner village in Patoda taluka in Beed district on Saturday night. Six people have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on the outskirts of Parner village, where a small Pardhi community has settlements.

A mob of over 15 people allegedly went to the house of Arun Kale because he was suspected of stealing a goat owned by one Bhagwan Aunte, a resident of Parner village.

On September 20, there was reportedly a fight between Aunte and Kale over the suspected theft, and in a fit of rage Kale had slashed Aunte with a knife. Aunte had suffered minor injuries and got an FIR lodged under section 324 of the IPC. The police were on the lookout for Kale but could not find him.

Read | 18 held for violence outside Nanded gurdwara

Seeking revenge, Aunte’s friends and relatives allegedly went to Kale’s house searching for him. There they burnt down a slum owned by Kale next to his house. They then attacked Kale’s family members with bamboo sticks. Kale’s father Abhiman, 70, and his one-year-old son Siddhant alias Manu died in the attack.

The police said Siddhant was hit accidentally in the fight and suffered head injuries, and died hours later. Abhiman died on Monday, and the cause of death is awaited. Kale’s wife Shabnam and mother Bhivrabai suffered minor injuries in the incident.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections for murder, murder attempt, grievous assault, rioting, arson and under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Six accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 30. More are wanted in the case,” said Manish Patil, senior police inspector of Patoda police station.

While Aunte, who was attacked by Kale, was reportedly not part of the mob, the accused named in the FIR — Baban Aunte, Balu Aunte, Vinod Aunte, Vishnu Aunte, Vishal Aunte and others — are related to him or are known to him, the police said.