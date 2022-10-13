Two killed as car crashes into tree at Mumbai’s Eastern Express Highway

Two persons hailing from Kurla (East) died while another person sustained serious injuries after their car crashed into a tree early Thursday in the Vikhroli stretch of the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, police said.

According to police, Junaid Qureshi, 26, and Sahil Qureshi, 18, who were in the front seats of the Innova car succumbed to injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling with nine persons, most of them relatives, rammed the peepal tree around 12.15 am, an officer said. The group was travelling to Bhiwandi for a celebratory dinner.

A seriously injured Aayat Qureshi, 18, who was sitting on the rear seat is currently recuperating, while six others were discharged after getting first-aid.

The police suspect that Junaid was driving at a high speed on the Eastern Express Highway when he lost control of the vehicle near the Kanjur village bus stop.

DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam said that the nine youngsters, most of them relatives, from Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla (East) were travelling after attending a pre-wedding function of one of their sister, who was to get married on Friday.

“While it was the birthday of one of the youngsters, the group decided to go to a dhaba in Bhiwandi for dinner after the function. Junaid, a driver by profession, managed to get a friend’s vehicle,” Kadam said.

“The impact of the collision was so severe that two youngsters on the front seats died on the spot, while another sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Advertisement

A police van from the Vikhroli station rushed to the spot and shifted eight occupants inside the mangled car to the Fortis hospital at Bhandup, while another was taken to a hospital in Mulund.

The tragedy occurred after the young men were heading to celebrate the birthday of Kaif Qureshi, who escaped with minor injuries. His sister’s wedding which was planned for Friday has been postponed, a relative said.

An FIR was registered against Junaid at the Vikhroli police station on charges of causing death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving, among other sections.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the relatives and friends that were to gather for a wedding in Qureshi Nagar, unfortunately, had to attend funerals. A relative of the deceased, however, said that the accident had occurred due to tyre-burst.