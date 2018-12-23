Two killed, 16 hurt in Nashik mishap

Two persons were killed and 16 injured in Nashik after a speeding car rammed into a procession on way to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Saturday evening. The deceased were residents of Mumbai.

Advertising

The police said the accident took place on the Shirdi-Sinnar Road around 7.15 pm when a group of Sai Baba devotees were on way to Shirdi from Chavadi village in Nashik. A speeding Maruti Swift car crashed into the devotees who were walking on one side of the road.

The deceased, Avinash Pawar (30) and Aniket Mhetre (18), lived in Samta Nagar in Kandivali East and Goregaon in Mumbai, respectively. The injured, including the car driver, were rushed to the civil hospital in Shirdi by passersby. A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving was registered against the driver at Wavi police station in Nashik rural district. The police said that the driver would be arrested after he is discharged.