Two judges of Bombay HC refuse to hear Anil Deshmukh’s plea challenging court order allowing CBI his custody

Two judges of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday recused themselves from hearing a plea by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday challenging the special CBI court’s order that allowed the central agency’s application seeking his custody in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Deshmukh also challenged a special PMLA court order which had allowed CBI’s application and directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to hand over his custody to the CBI investigating officer.

Deshmukh was taken into CBI’s custody on Wednesday and a special court reserved its order on CBI’s remand plea.

In the morning session, a single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere before whom Deshmukh’s plea was listed for hearing recused herself from hearing the same. Thereafter, Deshmukh’s lawyers moved a precipice for an urgent hearing before another bench of HC. In the post-lunch session, Deshmukh’s advocate Aniket Nikam mentioned his plea before another judge, Justice Prakash D Naik. Justice Naik also recused himself from hearing Deshmukh’s plea and said, “Not to be listed before me.”

In a step towards arresting Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde, as well as dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the CBI had approached the special court seeking an order to transfer their custody to the central agency.The CBI on Monday made its first arrests in the case by taking into custody Waze, Palande and Shinde. Special Judge A S Sayyad allowed the CBI their custody till April 11.



However, as Deshmukh, who was in judicial custody after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was admitted in JJ hospital, the CBI could not take him into custody till Tuesday. The JJ hospital, however, discharged Deshmukh earlier in the day. A statement from the hospital issued on Tuesday said, “Prisoner Anil Deshmukh was admitted to J J hospital in the orthopaedics department. He has been discharged Tuesday late afternoon after all necessary investigations and treatment.”.

Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital on April 2 after dislocating his shoulder due to a fall in his jail cell. Deshmukh’s is likely to be mentioned before another bench in due course.