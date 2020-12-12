Two Ivory Coast nationals among four arrested with mephedrone

Police said that they suspect that mephedrone was manufactured in a laboratory around Mumbai and are currently on the lookout for it. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI Police crime branch arrested four persons, including two Ivory Coast nationals, with 700 grams of mephedrone. As per police, its value in the international market is over Rs 1 crore. This is at least the fourth drug-related arrest made by the Mumbai Police in the past two months.

With both the Mumbai Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) going after drug networks in the city, the prices of narcotics especially around the time when New Year parties will begin have shot up, as per officers.

DCP (crime) Akbar Pathan said, “Our officers had information that four persons were involved in selling MD and placed them under arrest. We have seized 700 grams of mephedrone with the international price being over Rs 1 crore.”

Of the four accused, Sunny Sahu (34), was a user of mephedrone and purchased it from Mustafa S, an Ivory Coast native arrested in the case. “Sahu was behind bars and when he was released, the country was in lockdown. He did not have any money and wanted to go back to his native place in Bihar. So he started peddling drugs for Mustafa,” said Sunil Mane, senior inspector, crime branch (unit XI).

Police said that they suspect that mephedrone was manufactured in a laboratory around Mumbai and are currently on the lookout for it.

“It appears that the two from Ivory Coast would procure the narcotic and hand it over to Sahu and Dinanath Chavan alias Tuntun who would then sell it to others including students,” an officer said.

