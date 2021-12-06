Two international passengers diagnosed with Omicron in Mumbai

Two fresh cases of Omicron have been detected in Mumbai on Monday, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 10. Both patients have a history of international travel and are fully vaccinated.

A 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25 and his 36-year-old friend who returned from the USA on the same day have been detected with the Omicron variant.

Both patients had taken Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. They are currently admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai but don’t have any symptoms.

On Sunday, seven new Omicron cases had been reported in Maharashtra. Among the seven people who had tested positive for Omicron was a 44-year-old woman of Indian origin, who is a resident of Lagos in Nigeria, and her daughters who had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 24. The woman had come to visit her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters, all of whom tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The new variant was also detected in a 47-year-old man from Pune, a report by the National Chemical Laboratory has stated. The man had visited Finland last month and got tested recently after he had mild fever. He had been fully vaccinated with Covishield.